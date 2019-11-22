For a house, the school tax levy in Pennington County is 7.92 mills, while the commercial property downtown is charged a levy of 11.676 mills. Where is the fairness in that? And how about all the nonprofits that pay not one cent?
I would write Noem to comment on another ill-advised program of hers, but she doesn't respond.
Meth addiction, like alcohol addiction, is treatable. Treatment resources are available to those who truly want and are willing to ask for help.
You have free articles remaining.
The new “Meth, I’m on it” campaign reminds me of South Dakota’s failed “Don’t Jerk & Drive” campaign — think it through. And, we paid a Minnesota ad company a lot of money for this. Why don’t we pay South Dakotans the taxpayers’ money to solve our problems?
On Monday, I passed 18 deer, one elk and one turkey all dead on Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sturgis. Probably should quit killing the mountain lions, coyotes and badgers.