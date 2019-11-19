I’ve been in education for nearly 40 years and in forty years it has still held true. The number one reason for poor student performance has been the lack of active parental involvement.
Oh please. Founders Park sounds a whole lot better than Ancestors Park. Lets leave the name as it is and save lots of time and money to spend on more important things.
Battery storage doesn't have to literally be at the base of a wind tower. There is clearly a lack of very basic understanding of how power is transmitted and stored.
On very windy days could Rapid City solid waste send a second person to reset toppled garbage cans along the pickup routes? I saw plenty of overturned cans driving through the neighborhood.
As a business owner seeking qualified employees, I say forget math, science and English proficiency. I need to know if job applicants can smudge.
I was happy to hear about the civic center expansion and the new 5th and St. Joe project, but maybe piling up more people downtown is not the answer to the traffic gridlock that's already a huge problem.