This morning I watched as a young woman struggled to scrape frost from the screen of her parking meter and then read the display in the sunshine. Maybe tiny ice scrapers and a parasol at each post so people can use the goofy things?
I stand behind Noem on growing hemp and marijuana. We don’t need it.
As a drug and alcohol prevention educator, I have watched the state government utilize advertising agencies for several campaigns. The ads are terrible and unusable because they don't understand the complex topics; prevention and treatment professionals should create the messages.
So as a taxpayer of the state, I helped pay a Minnesota company make S.D. look like a bunch of country bumpkin idiots. I’ll bet they are laughing all the way to the bank.
How can one of America's largest retail discount store/pharmacy chains justify charging over $445 for a prescription in the U.S., while in Canada it sells the same prescription for $35? Something has to be done to stop price-gouging by pharmaceutical companies.