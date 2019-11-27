As a tax payer and voter of Pennington County, I have reached out to our state legislators that represent my district. Of the three, only one has responded in the two weeks I have sent the emails so guess who I won’t be voting for next year.
Disappointed in the DOT’s efforts toward snow removal on Catron Blvd. This is the fourth snow where the driving surface has been treacherous during the morning commute, As one of the cities primary feeds and given the amount of traffic, it would seem some priority would be given. Good grief … even the city routes are clear.
When the school district bought the Black Hills Corp building and spent millions remodeling an office building into an office building, I thought it was wasteful. Now I see the city is doing the same at city hall.
Please leave in place the current names of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Don Barnett arena, LaCroix Hall etc. and just name the new addition/arena the Monument.
Kristi Noem's assertion that her meth campaign is successful because of wide spread media coverage, doesn't elicit serious conversations about the tragedy of addiction or solutions. Billions of words have been spent on Donald Trump's paid sex during his marriage, but very little on the real message that adultery is betrayal, harmful, with long term consequences.
It is easier to go to the Moon than to have Medicare for all. Not enough physicians and health care providers will not work for free.
If we would hold the school systems accountable for every cent they spend, there would be more than enough money to repair and upgrade the schools. There is a lack of transparency that goes beyond the pale.