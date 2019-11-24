Former Pennington County prosecutor sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay $75,000 less than he owes in taxes. So, in effect, US taxpayers are paying this tax cheat $25,000 per month to sit in prison — and we get to feed him.
The point has been made that the schools are falling apart, now find a different way besides property taxes to fix them. Since 2002 our taxes have gone up $1,300, so please quit trying to justify this by saying the amount of your taxes won’t go up very much with the same worn out excuse for yet another raise.
Love the new trees along the bike path. That path will be so pleasant when they grow tall! Thank you parks department.
You have free articles remaining.
Will entertainment trump education, or, will our civic-minded leaders lead a monumental effort to pass the school bond issue like they did for the new arena?
Regarding our meth methage — they say if you only get through to one person you've succeeded. Maybe we should aim higher.
Tundra cartoon showed a store selling bullets made entirely from hemp. Must not be a South Dakota store!