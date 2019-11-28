From here on I will refer to the governor as “Crystal” Noem. Another thought. Since SD is #2 in DUI arrests, how about this slogan for our state: Alcohol... a driving force.
As a nonprofit organization, Rapid City Regional (now Monument) has gone too far. If they can buy the naming rights to the new civic center, they should be able to pay property taxes same as everybody else.
Perhaps instead of a "Home Rule" gov't system, we should just eliminate the position of mayor and hire a competent city manager?
It was pretty disappointing for another lady and I to come out of WalMart at 3:30, with our turkey donations in hand, to find the volunteers already gone before the advertised 4:00. Also gone at another location I checked, leaving me with an extra turkey I did not need.
Here we go again with the mayor, city council and now the school board trying to make us pay more in taxes. Why can't the "vision funds" be used for something useful like schools, road repair, etc., instead of all the frivolous crap we don't need like a new arena, lights, etc. It's time for a new mayor, city council and school board.