Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

Two Cents

It’s very telling what kind of local government we have when discussing street repair and their first efforts are to raise taxes. How about you reallocate funds from the revenue the city currently confiscates? Residential street repair should be a top priority.

Why is it that when there is tax money available the politicians build buildings or statues to themselves rather than put it into much needed street repairs that all of us can use?

Kristi Noem is obviously a huge threat to the left based on the unrelenting unsubstantiated allegations being hurled against her. They have no idea who they are messing with.

Looks like Gov. Noem is getting her fireworks one way or another.

We just returned from Sheridan, Wyoming, where the main and side streets are both crack and pothole free, plus gas is $3.17 per gallon.

I am very tired of Republican "leaders" thinking that suing everyone is the answer to our problems. Have any of them considered solving problems instead of just constantly creating more problems? Even young children can be taught to compromise.

Where did tolerance and acceptance go? You can’t sneeze without offending somebody. 

