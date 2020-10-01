Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

So, if I am young and your future, does that mean I can have what I want even if against ordinances and the law? That sure opens a lot of things you might not want to consider.

From this point forward, I refuse to do business with any business that refuses to have their employees wear masks. If your disregard for my health and the country’s health is an inconvenience to you and yours, go for it, we will do business elsewhere.

COVID-19 survival rates, per the CDC: 0-19 years/99.997%, 20-49 years/99.98%, 50-69 years/99.5%, 70+/94.6%. Half the country has lost its collective mind. It's time to open up and put this destructive partisan nightmare behind us.

The only place I feel SD has messed up handling of COVID-19 is by not mandating a business to make public if they have an employee who is positive. I believe if we are to be in control of our destiny, then we have a right to know what businesses may have caused an exposure to us and other employees and they should have to shut down and do a deep cleaning before endangering the general public again.

