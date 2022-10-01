Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

Noem must have looked at polling data to get her to jump on the "grocery tax repeal" bandwagon, a common sense proposal that her gubernatorial opponent, Jamie Smith, has been supporting for quite some time. Must be time to start buying votes.

If our state’s budget can truly handle losing the sales tax on food, then so be it. However, unintended fallout will certainly be the cities and small towns that get a huge amount of their revenues by taxing groceries. Better make certain they can stay solvent even though the state can afford it.

Why do the city and county continue to remove major property from the tax rolls, and spend more millions to remodel them? They should learn to live with what they have, like the taxpayers have to do.

A lot of people are wondering why disgraced Corey Lewandowski always shows up with Governor Noem. Someone should look into it.

The relentless attacks against our governor and conservatives in Two Cents are exhausting. Rapid City is red country all the way, but the Journal is trying to turn it blue. Wake up people!