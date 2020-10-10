Your Two Cents for Oct. 10

The comment comparing the NFL's call for social justice to "animals" running the "zoo" is evidence that systemic racism is alive and well here in "River City." Football players are not animals because they express opinions that do not agree with yours.

Every day we read COVID cases lead or are near the most in the nation. Yet nothing is being done at the local or state level. I thought a 10% level was supposed to generate actions by the mayor.

Who anointed Nick Tilson to demand anything of Rapid City, especially a winter camp for people who want to live along Rapid Creek. He should use his talents to change the culture and reduce the human tragedy of native-on-native violence.

Really good article on Lorraine Fuss and her laudable achievement. She is quite the remarkable young lady.

It's been almost four years and I am still waiting for the amazing health care plan the president promised.

Now that the state is at its peak for deaths and daily cases, where are Gov. Noem's briefings for the public? She appears to be making more appearances out of state than in this one.

