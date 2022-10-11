Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of their potential customers, including me. Some things are best to keep to yourself, just saying.

If as you stated when a candidate promises something to get elected but does something else once he or she is in office constitutes real voter fraud, then every election held for any office since the beginning of the United States of America has been rife with voter fraud. Politicians lie, it is a requirement of politics.

The PAC political commercials on TV are so far-fetched and unbelievable. What a waste of money and time.

Why is it that the city waits until the parking lot downtown is closed for construction and then decides to close the parking ramp to upgrade it?

Even though Fox News was practically hyperventilating over Kristi’s "uniquely original plan" to remove the sales tax on groceries, that is a job for our radical-right state Legislature to tackle, so we all know it won’t happen.