Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

If people are so fragile (that) they allow a dissenting political sign or flag dictate which businesses they patronize, the division in this country is beyond repair.

The Democrats' legislation to hire 84,000 new IRS agents exposes their desire to tax and spend without pausing to peek at the current $31 trillion debt. Does anyone in Congress stand for less taxes, less spending and more border security such as hiring 84,000 new border agents?

It's pretty clear that ethics and character have lost out in recent political campaigns. Now it's simply win however you can, at any cost, regardless of qualifications. The more sordid the candidate acts and speaks, the better for his/her campaign.

Is there a voter left in South Dakota who still believes Kristi Noem's interests lie in this state? If so, they should start paying attention to what she is saying, and more importantly, what she is doing.

Our governor has amassed a record of almost $12 million to fund her campaign from out-of-state money. Shouldn’t South Dakotans be the ones that determine this election?