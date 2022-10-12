 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

  • 0
Two Cents

If people are so fragile (that) they allow a dissenting political sign or flag dictate which businesses they patronize, the division in this country is beyond repair.

The Democrats' legislation to hire 84,000 new IRS agents exposes their desire to tax and spend without pausing to peek at the current $31 trillion debt. Does anyone in Congress stand for less taxes, less spending and more border security such as hiring 84,000 new border agents?

It's pretty clear that ethics and character have lost out in recent political campaigns. Now it's simply win however you can, at any cost, regardless of qualifications. The more sordid the candidate acts and speaks, the better for his/her campaign.

Is there a voter left in South Dakota who still believes Kristi Noem's interests lie in this state? If so, they should start paying attention to what she is saying, and more importantly, what she is doing.

People are also reading…

Our governor has amassed a record of almost $12 million to fund her campaign from out-of-state money. Shouldn’t South Dakotans be the ones that determine this election?

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

The Freedom Caucus is a very typical GOP group of legislators. They throw out all kinds of insinuations and accusations without any evidence t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of th…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Real voter fraud is when a candidate promises something to get elected but does something else once he or she is in office. Repeal of the sale…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

A valid election is transparent, trackable and publicly verified with a ballot library system. If a large number of ballots arrived for one ca…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a new cooling technique have electric vehicles charging in five minutes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News