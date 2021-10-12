Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Noem forced all schools to prominently post “In God We Trust.” Since rich people enjoy our outstanding tax haven state with financial trusts and no income tax, perhaps the truth is, “In South Dakota We Trust.” Jesus, please come back and remind us of Christian teachings regarding money.

Why should I, as citizen of South Dakota, care if rich foreign citizens decide to hide some of their wealth in South Dakota financial institutions. Someone needs to explain why I should be concerned. It bothers me little if some financial institutions in South Dakota are making money from these transactions.

School districts are raising administrators' salaries at a faster rate than teacher salaries. Then you wonder why the state has a teacher shortage. Can’t afford to give the teachers a decent raise, but we sure can give administrators more.

Game, Fish & Parks has been resurfacing the Mickelson Trail with gravel. Pushing off the top of a windrow and leaving it humped up in the middle of the trail is the worst job of spreading gravel they could do.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0