Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

School districts are raising administrators' salaries at a faster rate than teacher salaries. Then you wonder why the state has a teacher shortage. Can’t afford to give the teachers a decent raise, but we sure can give administrators more.

Game, Fish & Parks has been resurfacing the Mickelson Trail with gravel. Pushing off the top of a windrow and leaving it humped up in the middle of the trail is the worst job of spreading gravel they could do.

Want more efficiencies at our six universities and four technical colleges? Reduce the number by at least two, especially those that are only duplicating programs and competing for the limited learner population that is available.

How nice that our gas stations get along so well, that they raise their prices all at the same time to the same amount.

Maybe Gov. Noem could get her buddy Willis Johnson to donate another million dollars to "kick start" an increase in South Dakota teacher pay.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0