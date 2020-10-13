 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

Two Cents

Population of SD is 858,469 with 6,000 active Covid-19 cases that’s .7 %. The squeaky wheel has turned in a petition to the city to mandate masks to take away our right to decide for ourselves.

Nick Tilson had a wonderful idea to set up winter camps along Rapid Creek. It would provide healing power to Natives and perhaps teach the non-natives some things about the culture of the People.

OST President Julian Bear Runner has no credibility. Stop the name calling and do something constructive for our native brothers and sisters.

More scare tactics about marijuana. Please tell us about all the crime and deaths caused by alcohol for a comparison.

We don’t want Republicans to work with Democrats, Rep. Dusty Johnson, and helping Washington, D.C., achieve statehood will not earn you respect from either side.

To the organizations that feed the homeless, are you going to provide shelter when the weather turns cold and they no longer can stay outside?

