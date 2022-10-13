Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

I am somewhat baffled by the latest Meade County Commission's actions. Have they declared war against Box Elder and the southern portion of the county, or are they forcing that region to declare its independence and become part of the larger municipality nearby?

If people are so blinded by consumerism that the ethics of a business and its owner isn't considered before putting money into that pocket, we really are in trouble. I'm not going to give any business my dollars to spend on promoting things that are abhorrent like sedition, intolerance, or ignorance.

What if we had spent all the money we spend subsidizing air travel on rail travel? It would have led to a travel system that makes more sense than the current system plus it would have been better for the environment.

I agree, people are very fragile these days and the division in this country is likely beyond repair. But don't worry, ever-increasing intrusive government will surely fix all of society's ills, won't it?

Every grant, every tax removed, every tax incentive, every tax write-off, every added government benefit is simply transferred to those of who still pay taxes.