 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Oct. 14

Your Two Cents for Oct. 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

I can't believe the number of people who leave their cars unlocked at night. Totally brainless. Then some people wonder where all the guns that are on the street come from. Do you know now?

Ms. Howard will have my vote in a heartbeat if she can provide real, incontrovertible evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 election. Conspiracy theories and hearsay evidence cooked up by Mike Lindell, Donald Trump and others will not suffice.

Taffy Howard who cheered Trump and his tax breaks for billionaires and corporations that exploded the deficit has experienced a revelation and is now a deficit hawk.

I cannot believe the Rapid City school district closed schools on Wednesday because of the weather. It was decent all of the day here.

Since the legislature set up sports gambling 385 miles from the main population center of the state, I have to think the casino owners in Deadwood got to the politicians in Pierre.

Do not let children push grocery carts, especially when the cart is full. A child pushing a loaded grocery cart (while the adult lagged behind) ran into me and could have done serious damage. Grocery carts are not toys!

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William: Great minds should save Earth not travel space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

School districts are raising administrators' salaries at a faster rate than teacher salaries. Then you wonder why the state has a teacher shor…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Noem forced all schools to prominently post “In God We Trust.” Since rich people enjoy our outstanding tax haven state with financial trusts a…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 9
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 9

I am glad Sen. Schoenbeck clarified morality for me by talking about trusts. I am going to start importing illegal drugs because if I don't so…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Summit Arena opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News