Your Two Cents for Oct. 14

If you fill your car with gas first, the groceries seem pretty reasonable.

Horror of horrors. A popular Republican governor, Kristi Noem, travels to Arizona to campaign with a popular Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake. Leftist gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith will be campaigning for, well, nobody. Mr. Smith has no political purchase outside South Dakota and very little within the state.

Maybe the folks who are concerned about voter integrity in South Dakota are on to something when you consider that of the 592,542 registered voters in SD, 293,885 are registered as Republican or about 50%, while the makeup of the 105 members of the SD legislature currently consists of 94 Republicans or about 90%.

Stop using my tax-dollars to fund the war in Ukraine.

Since the only time our legislators consider lowering taxes is a month before an election, perhaps we should hold elections every six months.

It's simple for voters. If you are not happy, vote out the incumbents. That is the only way to ensure change.