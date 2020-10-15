Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

To the person who did not want Republicans to work with Democrats: You are what is wrong with this country, we need to do what is best for all Americans. People who put party over country are the reason we have the mess we do. We need to work together and work smarter, not be shortsighted and selfish.

Whenever I see statistics on the legalization of marijuana they are always on Colorado. How about an article on the stats from Washington state which has had legalization far longer?

In reference to the writer's position on legalizing marijuana in Tuesday's two cents worth column, "two wrongs don't make a right."

There is no reason after harvest season for a grocery store's can goods sections not to be filled. There is more to this Covid scam than we are being told.

Just how will a camp by Rapid Creek teach anyone abut Native culture? Does anyone remember the camp out by Victoria Lake Road? Wow what a mess.

The humanity of a nation is measured by how it treats its poor and disabled.

