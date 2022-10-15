 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

It will be interesting to see how quickly Gov. Noem will try to overrule the will of the people if the Medicaid expansion measure passes like she did the recreational marijuana bill two years ago.

With the daily news inundation of the radical right's claims of election denial, governors that don't serve all their constituents and their poor choices of new candidates vs. the radical left causing inflation, etc., it's time for a major intervention in this great state and nation. Get out and vote and intervene on Nov. 8.

The reason that 90 percent of elected officials in South Dakota (not just the Legislature) are Republicans is simply that the Democrats can’t seem to find decent and reasonable candidates. Change my mind, I’ll wait.

Thank you Suzanne Martley for your letter to the editor on election integrity. There didn’t seem to be this much scrutiny after the 2016 election.

Can someone explain why you have to travel 6 miles of no construction on the interstate till you come to 1 mile of actual work. What nonsense.

