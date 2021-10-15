 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

Two Cents

If drain the swamp doesn't resonate with anyone with the continued political corruption in South Dakota, then drain the slough. How much more nepotism, abuse of gubernatorial power for family members, killing of a pedestrian with one's car, coverups for drunk driving by legislators, and fraudulent procurement of COVID funds do we have to put up with?

Did Mr. Commack get special treatment when he drove drunk and carelessly? That's a question we are likely to never get an answer to considering past experience with elected officials breaking the law in SD. We average citizens may have a different outcome if we break the law.

Nationally, two-thirds of all police deaths this year were from COVID-19. All law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs should be required to be vaccinated to protect themselves and the public with whom they come in contact.

Last year my son could not make it up the hill from his mother's house to go to school and I tried to call him in as excused. The secretary told me that icy roads were not an excuse to be late for school, unless, of course, you’re an administrator or teacher.

