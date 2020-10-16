Your Two Cents for Oct. 16

To the people who destroyed our political yard sign: there is nothing more unAmerican than trying to take away someone else’s First Amendment rights. The belief that it’s OK to destroy something you don’t like is more toxic than any candidate on the ballot this year.

So glad that the governor can get paid to be in another state campaigning for someone else. While the state she is governor of is in a crisis. Even if she can’t do anything about it, a leader would be here.

Until both parties have a common fact base upon which to base an opinion, it’s impossible to discuss issues. If you follow Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow, you will undoubtedly agree with this statement.

Earlier a writer invoked that at least two functioning political parties is necessary for a healthy democracy. Wrong. A healthy democracy (or constitutional republic as the U.S. truly is) depends on functioning people. Political parties are not mentioned in the Constitution.

How many times have we heard the hard drugs people started out on marijuana. Legalize marijuana and the country goes to pot.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1