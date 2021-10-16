 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Oct. 16

Your Two Cents for Oct. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Why were Rapid City schools closed Wednesday? Yes, a number of teachers couldn't get to school safely. Think this through — mainly there weren't enough custodians to remove the snow (better pay might help) and the bus drivers couldn't get in and there's also a shortage of bus drivers, which has lead to canceling after-school activities.

What has happened to the Republican party "less government and more freedoms" mantra? With the Republicans as the ruling party in this state, the blatant hypocrisy is becoming more evident. In fact, what is happening is extensive government overreach here in S.D.?

January 6, 2021, was a normal tourist visit to the nation's Capitol according to some in the GOP. If that was a normal tourist visit, I don't believe South Dakotans would care to have normal tourists visit Mt. Rushmore or any place else.

U.S. now has guidelines for reducing salt in foods. I quess there goes my Burger King Impossible Veggie Whopper. It has 1,080 mg of sodium, which is even more then the regular Whopper. Wonder what will happen to Spam and potato chips?

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

School districts are raising administrators' salaries at a faster rate than teacher salaries. Then you wonder why the state has a teacher shor…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 14
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 14

I can't believe the number of people who leave their cars unlocked at night. Totally brainless. Then some people wonder where all the guns tha…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Noem forced all schools to prominently post “In God We Trust.” Since rich people enjoy our outstanding tax haven state with financial trusts a…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Summit Arena opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News