Your Two Cents for Oct. 16

Why were Rapid City schools closed Wednesday? Yes, a number of teachers couldn't get to school safely. Think this through — mainly there weren't enough custodians to remove the snow (better pay might help) and the bus drivers couldn't get in and there's also a shortage of bus drivers, which has lead to canceling after-school activities.

What has happened to the Republican party "less government and more freedoms" mantra? With the Republicans as the ruling party in this state, the blatant hypocrisy is becoming more evident. In fact, what is happening is extensive government overreach here in S.D.?

January 6, 2021, was a normal tourist visit to the nation's Capitol according to some in the GOP. If that was a normal tourist visit, I don't believe South Dakotans would care to have normal tourists visit Mt. Rushmore or any place else.

U.S. now has guidelines for reducing salt in foods. I quess there goes my Burger King Impossible Veggie Whopper. It has 1,080 mg of sodium, which is even more then the regular Whopper. Wonder what will happen to Spam and potato chips?

