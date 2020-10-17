Your Two Cents for Oct. 17

In a state with the second highest covid-19 per capita a local doctor (Friday letter to the editor) laughs at masks and seems to want us all to party. I am 83, so what do I do now, say gee, doc, I wish you hadn't killed me?

CDC, Dr. Fauci, say Dr. Rodney Michael is wrong. Might lose a few patients over that letter to the editor.

Since Ms. Noem is out of state more than she is here — the state she was elected to serve — why doesn’t she just step down and do her self-promotion campaign the honest way. Right now, she is AWOL during a deadly pandemic.

There's lot of talk about marijuana being the "gateway" drug. I would venture to say the biggest known gateway drug is alcohol. Much easier to find and access than marijuana, even in Colorado.

Since "sexual preference" is now an offensive term and Ruth Bader Ginsberg used it in the past, I expect no statue will be erected depicting her and if it is, the left will tear it down.

Seriously? Noem can't find an agriculture adviser from South Dakota? Wake up, people.

