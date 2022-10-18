Your Two Cents for Oct. 18

Thanks to Rapid City’s community for displaying the pictures of the veterans who gave their time or their lives to save our fine country from fascism and communism. I know we can keep this democracy that still exists because of their sacrifices.

If you're planning to vote for the party you think will bolster the economy, remember that without democracy the economy doesn't matter.

Anyone who has taken the time to meet and visit with the Democrats running for office this fall knows they are not only qualified but exceptionally qualified. Get off the R and vote for change.

Very strange that Democrats attempt to blame Republicans for the current state of affairs in the country. Apparently they don’t realize that they own all three branches of government and have been making all governing decisions on the energy, taxes, inflation, and border issues.

Every American voter needs to take an honest look at the findings of the January 6 Committee. They have laid out undeniable corroborated evidence of the clear and present danger to our country posed by the former president and his followers.