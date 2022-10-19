 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

Two Cents

My grandson, who started drugs with marijuana, is now dead. Please vote no on legalizing it. The dope pushers are lying to you when they say it is not harmful.

At what cost are we willing to pay for (a) special session along with what are the odds that the legislature (will) pass anything in six days?

Gov. Noem’s rationale for not calling a special session to eliminate the food tax is not believable. Why would she not know or could not quickly find that she had the support of 2/3 of the legislature, when who would imagine any of them would not support it? Makes one wonder if it really has her support.

Gross domestic production, made in the USA, is the only key to a healthy U.S. economy. Paying citizens not to work only drives the U.S. economy deeper into a recession.

Voting yes on Amendment D campaign literature, purposely, leaves out that this is a Medicaid expansion initiative to expand Medicaid in South Dakota, part of Obama Care (sic), to adults 18 through 65. Nothing is free and this large expansion of Medicaid will be paid for by South Dakota citizens and the result will be a raise in taxes to pay for it.

