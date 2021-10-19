Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

I am so disappointed in how the city handled the hazardous material drop-off. Many of us wasted precious hours and expensive gas to do the right thing for our environment, which caused frustrated drivers and traffic issues. There has got to be a better solution such as available drop sites around the city or offering drop-offs more often.

RC provides dumpsters for yard waste. RC doesn't empty dumpsters. Area gets overwhelmed with yard waste. RC blames the citizens.

I understand why Interstate 90 westbound ramps were closed Wednesday morning, but why were eastbound ramps closed? A lot of us from Piedmont, Black Hawk and Summerset work at Ellsworth AFB and the interstate was in fine condition. So, why close the eastbound ramps?

To all of you church members that believe the minister’s spouse should attend all church functions. I ask, does your spouse or significant other go to work with you each day?

Does South Dakota not have a Sunshine Law? Which means there has to be transparency in all governmental actions, the sun has to shine in.

