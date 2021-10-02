 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Oct. 2

Your Two Cents for Oct. 2

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

The problem with Rapid City streets is the allocation of street money to new developments and not existing streets. The folks with money get the money. It is the American way.

I am sick and tired of people saying teachers are trying to push their views on students. They are not now or ever done so in my experience as a teacher's aide/parapro for 41 years (5 in Lead, 18 at Douglas, 18 in Rapid City). What educators do is teach factual history, not whitewashed history. We must accept the good as well as the bad and learn from it.

Thank you Sen. Thune for working so hard on beef labeling as most of us do not buy our beef from a local rancher and need to know that our beef is not coming from some non-regulated country like China.

At 88, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says he will run for an 8th term in the U.S. Senate raising a hue and cry from term limit advocates.  Of course, Iowa voters can term limit Grassley at any election they choose to. We don’t need artificial term limits, we need smarter voters but probably won’t get them.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Glad Gov. Noem can toss $200,000 of taxpayer money to cover up wrongdoing in pushing job opportunities for her daughter. South Dakota really i…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat - Medical Cannabis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News