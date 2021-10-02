Your Two Cents for Oct. 2

The problem with Rapid City streets is the allocation of street money to new developments and not existing streets. The folks with money get the money. It is the American way.

I am sick and tired of people saying teachers are trying to push their views on students. They are not now or ever done so in my experience as a teacher's aide/parapro for 41 years (5 in Lead, 18 at Douglas, 18 in Rapid City). What educators do is teach factual history, not whitewashed history. We must accept the good as well as the bad and learn from it.

Thank you Sen. Thune for working so hard on beef labeling as most of us do not buy our beef from a local rancher and need to know that our beef is not coming from some non-regulated country like China.

At 88, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says he will run for an 8th term in the U.S. Senate raising a hue and cry from term limit advocates. Of course, Iowa voters can term limit Grassley at any election they choose to. We don’t need artificial term limits, we need smarter voters but probably won’t get them.

