Your Two Cents for Oct. 2

The legislature will meet in special session to discuss how to spend $900 million in COVID-19 relief funds. What are the odds that schools whose enrollments have fallen due to the pandemic and stand to lose state aid will be at the top of the list?

Something needs to be done about the alley behind the Hope Center and many businesses. It has become a toilet bowl, a major health hazard.

We spend millions to create all these resources for homeless people and act surprised that we have all these homeless people coming here?

Mr. Mayor, the homeless are citizens of this city just the same as its affluent members. This city's treatment of those less fortunate is shameful and abhorrent and borders on criminal.

I will never vote for any council member that votes to have chickens.

Instead of wasting time and energy on chickens, I suggest the city council proponents do something productive for our community. There’s something fishy about why this is being rammed down our throats.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0