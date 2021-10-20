Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

I just cringe when I see the city spending over a million dollars for a scoreboard. How many potholes would that fill in our streets?

The Board of Regents launches Dakota Dream to entice people to attend college. You don't need novel programs, just figure out a way to cut tuition in half so people can afford to attend without sinking their financial future. To wave a $35 one-time application fee is meaningless when one three-credit course costs over $1,000 for tuition and books.

Kudos to the city’s Solid Waste Division for the hazardous household waste disposal event. It was well run and those folks worked very hard. Just wish they had them more often so there wouldn’t be so many cars. It took me over an hour to get through to the start of the line — and I was there early.

It's no surprise liberals keep bringing up January 6th. Their party has done nothing worth talking about since January 20th and they're hoping the rest of us haven't noticed that.

If former President Trump has nothing to hide, why is he suing to block the release of information with regard to the Jan. 6 insurrection? That just screams guilt.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0