Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Monae Johnson, Republican candidate for Secretary of State, refuses to acknowledge that Biden was legitimately elected in 2020. Someone with this mindset is not fit for public office, especially a position with the responsibility of certifying statewide elections.  

Monae Johnson seems to be an election denier who denies being a denier. To thy own self be true.

I am reminded of a card I saw a while ago where one character was talking to a friend and asking, “You ever stop to think and then forget to start again?” Seems to me that pretty much sums up our elections process.

I'm another lifelong Republican voting for Jamie Smith. I think a Democratic governor working with our deeply Republican Legislature could force some cooperation and balance, two good things that we're awfully short on right now.

Why should we have to choose between economy or democracy as Tuesday's writer suggests? I choose both.

Last night the Stevens Chorus group gave a spectacular performance, Rapid City should be proud of these talented young adults. Unfortunately, they don't get the recognition like sports.  

