Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

So let me get this straight. A man at Ellsworth accused of several sexual assaults is allowed to go free without bond? Misogyny anyone? A man runs over someone, killing him, and they didn’t check his alcohol level until the next afternoon? Perks of office? If this is cowboy justice, it’s time to put all these elected officials out to pasture.

I failed geometry and even I can see that the curve is not flattening.

Thank you Dr. Rodney Michael for taking a stance against the "masks because we say so" crowd, including now the Mayor and hyper-emotional Council President. It's great to have an MD display common sense and courage, hopefully more will follow your lead.

On average, every year 38 people in SD die from influenza. In the last 7 days, 46 South Dakotans died from COVID-19. This isn't normal. It's a slap in the face to every grieving family when our governor tells us these numbers were inevitable. It didn't have to be this way.

What's so hard about wearing a mask? Doesn't hurt to put on or take off and save your life.

