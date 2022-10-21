 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 21

I, too, have a grandson that started on marijuana and went straight to meth. No matter what they say, marijuana is a gateway drug.

The biggest fear now is the number one killer of young people today — fentanyl.  What have our senators and representative done to stop the free flow of fentanyl through our southern border?

Passing Amendment D will probably bring an income tax for South Dakota. Removing tax from groceries is another step for a state income tax.

In Thune's latest TV political ad, he states Biden's Inflation Reduction Act will result in the middle class having to pay higher taxes. If the middle class is defined by those who earn more than $400,000 annually, he's right.

Fifteen million barrels of oil released by President Biden to help reduce our gasoline prices. Thanks for the help, that covers eighteen hours of our nation's needs.

As an educated and concerned registered Republican, I would never automatically vote for everyone in this party. It’s probable that not every candidate stands for what others believe either.

