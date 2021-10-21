 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 21

Two Cents

Very disappointed and frustrated that the city council allocated only 4% for street repairs but approved over 80% to the Fire Department’s wish list. Next election, I’ll be voting against those incumbents who ignored the needs of constituents.

There should be no more gold mining in the Black Hills due to the fact that fresh water is very limited during drought periods and cannot be replenished once it is contaminated. Please send your comments to the Forest Service about the proposed gold mining exploration near Pactola before Oct. 22. 

What Phil Jensen does in the SD Legislature has nothing to do with conservatism. Hopefully, the citizens who have elected him will do their research in the next election.

It's great to see all the veterans' banners along the streets of Rapid City. Its a wonderful way to honor what these people did for us, and I'm proud that my dad is among them. Thanks to the folks who put this project together.

