Your Two Cents for Oct. 21

I wish people would stop deriding Trump and Noem, saying things like “it didn’t have to be this way.” The states that have had stringent Covid restrictions have also had spikes and surges.

Gov. Noem needs to stop advertising for people to come here. Our state is fine the way it is. We don't need more people with the virus or more crime. Stop please.

I think Rodney Michael, M.D., should pick up a shift at Monument. I wonder if fighting to keep patients with COVID-19 alive for 12 hours would change his tune.

The ex-Rush bookkeeper steals for ten years and gets off with a basic wrist slap. She should be in jail for the full amount not supervised release for three years. She will never pay off her stolen debt.

The Tax Foundation tells us the tax day (when average working Americans start earning money for themselves, everything up to then is used to pay federal, state and local taxes) was June 14. In South Dakota, tax day was April 7, ranking us 40 with an overall tax rate of 7.86%. Conservative governed states have lower taxes.

