Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Since the governor is prepared to have emergency hospital space built if need be, what has she done to prepare for personnel to staff them? Wouldn't a mask mandate be much cheaper and safer?

Why isn't the number 1 goal of the Camp Mniluzahan volunteers to find jobs for the campers? Wouldn't this act put the problem where it belongs, on the campers to provide their own shelter, food and security or are we making it too easy for individuals to get these items free?

As cooler weather approaches, local restaurants and bars may want to work on making outside seating more available on the nicer days for those of us still not going inside to eat or drink. We really want to keep supporting your businesses.

Gov. Noem holds her fundraiser in Texas for $1,000/attendee and up to $8,000/couple while Covid rages back here in SD. Didn’t SD elect her to govern in SD?

Showing so-called common sense and courage that goes against scientific proof is hardly praiseworthy.

Oh, how I wish for the days when a person's political and religious beliefs were their own.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0