Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Two Cents

My heart sank a little when I read that the first action of the new mall owners is to rename it. Call it anything, give it a new facade, whatever: the community needs a mall and it needs it primarily for quality indoor shopping, and a safe space for teens to meet up with friends.

What is the state doing with our cache of hydroxychloroquine now that our governor is touting monoclonal antibody therapy (which I thought was in limited supply)?

Various places are offering sign on bonuses but how many have given their hard working loyal employees who stayed with them a raise? Kind of a slap in the face.

When will we see red warning lights on Spring Creek traffic pulling out into the 70 mph traffic of Highway 79? What we have isn't working.

I'm so thankful to the city council for finally allocating funds to our first responders so they can have the facilities and equipment they need to continue to provide services to our rapidly growing community.

Colin Powell achieved more than 99.99% of us could even dream of, regardless of race or party affiliation. He was a great American, period.

