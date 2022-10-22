 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

  • 0
Two Cents

Republicans questioning the 2020 election are labeled conspiratorial and bad, but the Democrats who questioned the 2016 election outcome are ignored now. Why is that, or have you just conveniently forgotten? The truth will surface eventually... liberals be prepared.

Honestly, the repeal of the grocery tax won’t put that much money back in my pocket. When a candidate promises to do something about the high property taxes I’ll get excited!

Governor Noem's food tax cut really sounds good but South Dakota’s state Constitution says we have to operate on a balanced budget. What she is not telling us where the $100 million to replace the food tax will come from — Will it be higher property tax or a state income tax?

Although marijuana can lead to harder drugs, all sorts of accidents and health issues; the most common result I have seen first hand is a loss of ambition, productivity and secure future.

People are also reading…

You Democrats are unconscionable. You ask what our Senators and Representative are doing about Fentanyl and the open border, when this administration is the party that threw open the gate.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 18

Your Two Cents for Oct. 18

Thanks to  Rapid City’s community for displaying the pictures of the veterans who gave their time or their lives to save our fine country from…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Monae Johnson, Republican candidate for Secretary of State, refuses to acknowledge that Biden was legitimately elected in 2020. Someone with t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

My grandson, who started drugs with marijuana, is now dead. Please vote no on legalizing it. The dope pushers are lying to you when they say i…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News