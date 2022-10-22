Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Republicans questioning the 2020 election are labeled conspiratorial and bad, but the Democrats who questioned the 2016 election outcome are ignored now. Why is that, or have you just conveniently forgotten? The truth will surface eventually... liberals be prepared.

Honestly, the repeal of the grocery tax won’t put that much money back in my pocket. When a candidate promises to do something about the high property taxes I’ll get excited!

Governor Noem's food tax cut really sounds good but South Dakota’s state Constitution says we have to operate on a balanced budget. What she is not telling us where the $100 million to replace the food tax will come from — Will it be higher property tax or a state income tax?

Although marijuana can lead to harder drugs, all sorts of accidents and health issues; the most common result I have seen first hand is a loss of ambition, productivity and secure future.

You Democrats are unconscionable. You ask what our Senators and Representative are doing about Fentanyl and the open border, when this administration is the party that threw open the gate.