Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

Two Cents

If SD legislator Phil Jensen believes that the Oath Keepers (of which he is a member) are being portrayed unfairly by the news media, then he is truly one of the scariest people in our state government.

I just spent $200 on a lovely early dinner on a Thursday evening in downtown Rapid City. It came with a $15 parking ticket. Who would have thought that parking meters go to 6 p.m. on weekdays and five on Saturdays. Guess I will never come to downtown Rapid City again before 6 p.m. 

Please take care of secondary roads in Rapid City before spending street funds on redoing the Sheridan Lake/Corral Drive intersection. Some of our streets are becoming impassable.

Looks like there will be a lot of new plans for the new mall. One post mentioned space for teenagers and yes that is much needed. How about a roller skating rink with music and fountain drinks?

Had to roll my eyes when I read how John Thune is concerned about the Democrats' "tax-and-spending spree." Where was his concern when Trump gave the huge tax break to the rich, the people who do not pay taxes?

