Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

If all the doctors and all the medical scientists cannot find a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus, why is that Trump's fault?

Doctors wear masks when they do surgery because masks work — they protect the patient.

I would be curious how many of the people complaining the loudest about Gov. Noem working remotely are the same people who have been working remotely for the past six months.

If anything's done any "grave danger" lately, governor, it's your actions, or lack thereof, regarding a response to the Covid crisis.

Marijuana quoted as a gateway drug: this often occurs because marijuana is in the same class as harder drugs. One tries marijuana and realizes it's not the scary drug it described as or lures them into a false sense of safety in trying the more dangerous drug. Legalize it, it’s safer than alcohol.

The government only raises money for the government to spend by grabbing yours and mine, and the costs just went up.

