Your Two Cents for Oct. 24

I can't imagine getting sick with anything, then thinking, "What did the Governor do to protect me? It's the government's job to care for me." That's not how past generations who built and defended this great nation acted, nor should we.

After reading Governor Noem's column in the Friday paper, I'm convinced that she wouldn't know real science if it bit you. If masks do no good, tell me why all personnel in an operating room bother to put one one.

Governor Noem's op-ed in the RC Journal confirms what most of us have known for months. She has done nothing and will continue to do nothing for her fellow citizens to combat the coronavirus.

I would vote for medical marijuana if prescriptions aren't handed out like handicap tags. I don't see any regulation on them through the medical profession.

Thank you to those that facilitated absentee voting in our state this year. I wish the entire country could have access to the efficient system that I was fortunate to use this year.

