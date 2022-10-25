Your Two Cents for Oct. 25

Technical Sergeant Jason Olivencia giving away the Hot Wheels is a fantastic way to make a kid happy. The small cars can open up a child’s imagination to have fun with the car for many years to come and he should be commended.

Some South Dakota politicians are really Democrats who registered as Republicans because it was easier to get elected. If a Republican politician acts like a Democrat, it is because he/she really is a Democrat.

“We need more things to tax” was totally taken out of context. Please stop all these negative ads.

Someone stole the Smith for Governor signs from our yard last night. Just another reason to vote for Jamie.

I initially supported medical cannabis at the polls, though I now have my doubts when a medical dispensary applies for an alcohol license. I was considering supporting recreational, but will now vote against it.

Saturday's article about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith did an excellent job of highlighting his personal and political strengths that Noem is lacking. How refreshing it would be to have a governor who possessed such positive qualities.