 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Oct. 25

  • 0
Two Cents

Technical Sergeant Jason Olivencia giving away the Hot Wheels is a fantastic way to make a kid happy. The small cars can open up a child’s imagination to have fun with the car for many years to come and he should be commended.

Some South Dakota politicians are really Democrats who registered as Republicans because it was easier to get elected. If a Republican politician acts like a Democrat, it is because he/she really is a Democrat.

“We need more things to tax” was totally taken out of context. Please stop all these negative ads.

Someone stole the Smith for Governor signs from our yard last night. Just another reason to vote for Jamie.

I initially supported medical cannabis at the polls, though I now have my doubts when a medical dispensary applies for an alcohol license. I was considering supporting recreational, but will now vote against it.

People are also reading…

Saturday's article about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith did an excellent job of highlighting his personal and political strengths that Noem is lacking. How refreshing it would be to have a governor who possessed such positive qualities. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Republicans questioning the 2020 election are labeled conspiratorial and bad, but the Democrats who questioned the 2016 election outcome are i…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Monae Johnson, Republican candidate for Secretary of State, refuses to acknowledge that Biden was legitimately elected in 2020. Someone with t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

My grandson, who started drugs with marijuana, is now dead. Please vote no on legalizing it. The dope pushers are lying to you when they say i…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Strong in spirit': Ukrainians adapt as power cuts grip nation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News