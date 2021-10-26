Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

I was impressed Monday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation's solution to the garbage that fills the ditches along Interstate 90. Why pick garbage up when you can mow it into smaller pieces and let the wind send it into the private property of people who live nearby?

While exercising on the Sioux Park track this weekend, I was appalled at all the trash and litter in the viewing stands, left for someone else to clean up from an event on Friday night.

The renovation of Baken Park has turned the shopping center into a charming and modernized upgrade to Rapid City. Thank you to the visionaries who ventured forward with this project.

Sen. Thune's column "Defending Rural America" was short on facts and long on hyperbole. It read more like a campaign pronouncement than an informative piece to constituents. It sought to divide us rather then inform us.

Nice of our GOP-run state to take our unclaimed money and use it to boost their spending (this year $47 million proposed by Noem) instead of putting it into a trust fund. But trust funds remain for the rich.

First thing you do when you pick up a firearm is check the chamber to see if it is loaded — never trust anyone.

