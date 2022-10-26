 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

Two Cents

I don't recall anyone in 2016 inciting an armed insurrection on the United States Capitol Building.

My husband and I are paying for our four kiddos to go to college. Will we be reimbursed $40,000?

Anyone who thinks candidates these days can ever be independent of their parties is not very observant or very inexperienced. That’s what political polarization has achieved, unfortunately.

Smith is running “With a campaign focused on Character”… really? Supporting late-term abortion is a definite sign of poor character in my book.

Amendment D and remove the grocery tax and we will have a state income tax. We need to think when we go to the polls.

Keep marijuana out of the hands of children by regulating, tracking and taxing it. The only way to do that is a yes vote on 27.

People are also reading…

The state of South Dakota's “rainy day” fund is now at an all-time high and many of our kids don’t get lunch in school. What is wrong with this picture?

With the potential repeal of sales tax on our groceries, replacing the lost sales revenue is straightforward. We will simply increase our sales tax percentage on all other goods and services.

