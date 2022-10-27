 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

Two Cents

If you want to know who will pick up the tab for Medicaid expansion when the Federal Government pulls the upfront Fed funding, look no further than the school free meal program article. South Dakota taxpayers will eventually pay through what will be a necessary state income tax.

The fact that students are not able to buy lunch just underlines the woeful lack of funding for SD schools. It also highlights that SD residents care more about not being taxed than they do about our children.

The ad on "More things to tax" that was taken totally out of context should also be telling when it says "he doesn't even try to hide it." You mean like the things hidden behind transparency?

Fearmongering isn’t a South Dakota virtue. Honesty is.

IM27 should be passed in a landslide, with all the personal responsibility and nanny state talk I’ve heard these past few years. If not, the hypocrisy will be astounding.

I have a real hard time feeling sorry for Deadwood casino people when their revenue is down now and then. To me it means fewer people lost money that perhaps went to a better use.

