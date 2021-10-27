Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

Inflation also increases sales and property taxes, which then will be used for raises and bonuses to a select few.

Sen. John Thune endorses former football star Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate race. Thune calls Walker a fighter. Senator Thune demonstrates little knowledge about what it takes to be a fighter. Authoring endless farm bills is not fighting.

Increase teacher-sub pay to $20 an hour. Don't worry about where the money comes from; just write checks like politicians do and have your picture taken for being so caring.

Whoever opened my mail (which is a federal offense) and stole my Volunteer AARP gift card, hope you enjoy spending my hard-earned award.

A small group of Americans is worried about the demise of Roe v. Wade. If they want abortion to be legal, pass a law making it legal. All the Supreme Court can do is interpret law — not make it.

In Europe they are building fences and walls because “borders have to be protected.”

