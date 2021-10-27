 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

Two Cents

Inflation also increases sales and property taxes, which then will be used for raises and bonuses to a select few.

Sen. John Thune endorses former football star Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate race. Thune calls Walker a fighter. Senator Thune demonstrates little knowledge about what it takes to be a fighter. Authoring endless farm bills is not fighting.

Increase teacher-sub pay to $20 an hour. Don't worry about where the money comes from; just write checks like politicians do and have your picture taken for being so caring.

Whoever opened my mail (which is a federal offense) and stole my Volunteer AARP gift card, hope you enjoy spending my hard-earned award.

A small group of Americans is worried about the demise of Roe v. Wade. If they want abortion to be legal, pass a law making it legal. All the Supreme Court can do is interpret law — not make it.

In Europe they are building fences and walls because “borders have to be protected.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

If SD legislator Phil Jensen believes that the Oath Keepers (of which he is a member) are being portrayed unfairly by the news media, then he …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

My heart sank a little when I read that the first action of the new mall owners is to rename it. Call it anything, give it a new facade, whate…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

I was impressed Monday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation's solution to the garbage that fills the ditches along Interstate 90. …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 21

Your Two Cents for Oct. 21

Very disappointed and frustrated that the city council allocated only 4% for street repairs but approved over 80% to the Fire Department’s wis…

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News