Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

If you are so frightened of the virus you can stay in your house, cover your face and not go about a normal lifestyle. But quit blaming the government for not protecting you.

What is wrong about wearing a mask for protection for you and others around you? It’s not a violation of your liberty. It’s common sense and a decent thing to do. This is about health. Nothing more than that.

And just what is Kristi Noem supposed to do about COVID-19 that she hasn’t already done?

I wish Noem would implement a mask mandate to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Probably not going to happen as that would irritate out-of-state voters in her 2024 presidential campaign.

Joe Biden says he will create millions of good-paying jobs by building new roads, bridges and highways in his ads. Did you ever wonder who pays for the roads, bridges and roads these employees will be building?

The snow plow crew hit my mailbox this morning. When I came back from the store they were already fixing it. Very special crew. Thank you.

