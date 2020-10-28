 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Main Street Square, Storybook Island and the Journey are all having big trick-or-treat events. I hope they make everyone wear masks as these are all on city property.

Blaming Trump for the virus is absolute insanity. No science in that. 

You ask what Noem could do about COVID-19 that she hasn't already done. How about acting like a governor instead of a future presidential candidate?

The jury is still out on the efficacy of masks. We're learning more every day; no definitive science has emerged yet. Anyone who claims otherwise is fanatically partisan, disingenuous, ignorant, emotional, frightened, narrow-minded, or all of the above. 

Over 30 health, business, and school organizations are supporting Mask Up South Dakota. Not supporting it is the governor and her “I don’t care minions” wandering around spreading COVID-19 with no masks on.

During this pandemic if you refuse to wear a mask because you think they don’t work, the next time you have surgery tell your surgeon to not wear a mask.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News