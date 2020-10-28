Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

Main Street Square, Storybook Island and the Journey are all having big trick-or-treat events. I hope they make everyone wear masks as these are all on city property.

Blaming Trump for the virus is absolute insanity. No science in that.

You ask what Noem could do about COVID-19 that she hasn't already done. How about acting like a governor instead of a future presidential candidate?

The jury is still out on the efficacy of masks. We're learning more every day; no definitive science has emerged yet. Anyone who claims otherwise is fanatically partisan, disingenuous, ignorant, emotional, frightened, narrow-minded, or all of the above.

Over 30 health, business, and school organizations are supporting Mask Up South Dakota. Not supporting it is the governor and her “I don’t care minions” wandering around spreading COVID-19 with no masks on.

During this pandemic if you refuse to wear a mask because you think they don’t work, the next time you have surgery tell your surgeon to not wear a mask.

