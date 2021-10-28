 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

Two Cents

It is obvious to me that Gov. Noem and her administration is doing everything possible to thwart the will of the people on recreational and medical marijuana. She knows it, we know it and she knows we know it but does not care.

Abortion is legal in the US. It's conservative states that keep violating this law by limiting access to a legal medical procedure. That's why they keep getting dragged before the courts and shot down for violating the law.

What has happened to dress codes for businesses and teachers. Jeans and leggings are not professional or businesslike and shouldn’t be allowed. You are representing the teachers, schools and business — look the part.

Oath Keepers like Phil Jensen have no business pretending to represent Rapid City in the state legislature. 

Current Oath Keeper member Phil Jensen says that "there needs to be total transparency on what actually happened on January 6th." I guess that Trump supporters and Oath Keepers pleading guilty isn't transparent enough.

Don't you just love the way the Rapid City Council throws your tax dollars around like Halloween candy?

