Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

Two Cents

[Wednesday's] front page Red Ribbon Week headline next to the sidebar about recreational marijuana on the ballot indicates how hard it’s going to be for kids to stay off drugs.

Last night someone stole our Kristi sign from our yard. Another reason to vote for Kristi.

Do you really want a governor who does not face their opposition? Wake up, South Dakotans.

I’m so tired of hearing recreational marijuana proponents whine about government officials not following the will of the people. They should have filed their proposal correctly according to the state Constitution in the first place.  

Nothing criminal found involving Noem's use of state plane. I am shocked.

In between all of the negative stories and studies over marijuana you might want to read all of the side effects that are possible from your prescription medication. I’ll take my chances with the worst side effect of marijuana, the munchies.

To suggest that a yes vote on Measure 27 will keep marijuana out of the hands of our children is ridiculous. Only a no vote on Measure 27 will keep marijuana off of the streets of South Dakota.

